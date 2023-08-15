Turtle Beach Atom Controller for iOS Launching September 11

Turtle Beach is bringing its split mobile Atom controller to iOS next month. Starting on September 11th, users can pick up the compact controller and play their favourite mobile games or use it for cloud gaming.

Turtle Beach Atom is launching for iOS with a new ‘Colbalt Blue’ design. It has lighter tones accentuating the controller. Much like other mobile controllers, the Atom is able to fit an iPhone in the middle, claming down and securing it. The only major difference is that each side of the Atom is uniquely seperate from the other. They operate independantly and are connected via low latency Bluetooth. The right side connects to the phone via its Lightning port.

When not in use, the controllers can be placed together and charged via its USB-C. On a Quick-Charge, the Turtle Beach Atom offers roughly 20 hours of use.

“Our Atom Controller for iOS delivers precision controls that will feel fantastic in the hands of gamers on iPhone, and its unique magnetic design makes it easy to pack up when mobile gamers are on the go,” said Cris Keirn, Interim CEO & SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation in a press release.

Last year, we went hands-on with the Android version of the Turtle Beach Atom. Impressed by the battery life and performance, the controller should also appeal to those who prefer an Xbox-inspired controller design. With asymetrical thumbsticks, a familiar face button layout, and shoulder buttons, the controller offers exactly what players will need to cloud gaming.

Turtle Beach Atom is able to be used for Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, Steam Link, and compatible mobile games. There is also the Atom Controller companion app on the App Store that is able to help players discover new games as well as update firmware.

At launch, the controller will be compatible for iPhone 11 and newer models all the way up to iPhone 14. This also includes larger Pro models.

In Canada, the Turtle Beach Atom is launching for $139.99. Preorders are available now.