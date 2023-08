Apple has released watchOS 9.6.1 for download for Apple Watch on Tuesday, which fixes some bugs. The update is 114MB for the Series 8.

According to the release notes, Apple says the watchOS 9.6.1 update fixes an issue that prevents access to motion data for apps that use the Movement Disorder API to track tremors and symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease.

You can install watchOS 9.6.1 by launching the Watch app on your iPhone, then going to General > Software Update > Download and Install.

Of course, to install a software update your Apple Watch needs to be on its charger and have at least 50% battery, connected to your iPhone and on Wi-Fi.