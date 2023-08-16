Bell and Telus Seeing Wireless Outages in Toronto

Bell announced on Wednesday some wireless customers are seeing an outage in Toronto, Ontario.

“Some customers in the Toronto area may be experiencing a Mobility service interruption. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible,” said Bell at 10:34am PDT/1:34pm EDT.

Some customers appeared to be relieved that Bell had acknowledged the service outage.

“Finally a post informing customers,” said Ed T Lam in reply on X.

If you want me or US to stay. You need to provide better service the LTE or 5g service were getting is CRAP compared to the price WE customers are PAYING you. — Ed T Lam (@8595) August 16, 2023

“Family is in SOS mode with Bell, [I’m] on Telus so no issues,” said Leafs_Fan, referring to the iPhone 14 series feature Emergency SOS, which leverages satellites for 911 communication in areas of no cellular coverage.

According to @prepboywannabe, this Bell customer had some harsher words. “Maybe send a text message to every user next time without them having to rely on twitter holy [s**t] Canadian cellular companies are [f**king useless.”

While Bell has acknowledged the outage for Toronto right now, there’s also a similar wireless outage affecting Telus customers, according to the latter’s website. Mobile data, text and voice is being impacted, in an “active outage” that started at 9:14am today:

As for Rogers outages right now? There’s no wireless outage in Toronto, but the company is dealing with downtime for TV, internet and home phone for parts of Brampton and surrounding areas in Toronto.