iPhone 15 Possibly Shows Up on Certification Website

We may have another hint that Apple’s iPhone 15 is coming soon, not that you need more convincing at this point if you’ve been following the company’s predictable launch cycles.

An unknown Apple smartphone model, A3094, has been identified on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, according to MySmartPrice. This spotting has fueled speculations that the device could be a part of the anticipated iPhone 15 series, which is likely to debut in September.

Though the BIS certification primarily validates the model number under the mobile phones category without divulging further specifics, past leaks and rumours provide some insights. Apple is believed to introduce four variants in the iPhone 15 series: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A USB Type-C charging port is rumoured to debut for the iPhone 15 Pro series, marking the first time the Lightning port will be eliminated on the iPhone. New colour options are said to include Crimson for the Pro series and a new shade of green for the standard iPhone 15 models.

In terms of technical specs, the base iPhone 15 models, including the Plus version, are expected to house a 48MP camera setup, aligning with the iPhone 14 Pro series. On the other hand, the Pro models could include a t titanium frame, plus new haptic and mute buttons and even more powerful camera. The iPhone 15 line up is said to be the biggest upgrade to Apple’s smartphone in three years.

Earlier today, it was said that Apple had started production of iPhone 15 in India, through partner Foxconn.