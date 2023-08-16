Apple Begins iPhone 15 Production in India, Says Report

Apple has reportedly started the production of its next-generation iPhone 15 in Tamil Nadu, India, reports Bloomberg.

The Foxconn factory located in Sriperumbudur is gearing up to roll out the latest iPhone 15 models. This comes shortly after the start of shipments from Chinese factories, highlighting Apple’s intent to rapidly augment the volume of iPhones originating from India, according to unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Apple’s decision to shift a portion of its manufacturing from China stems from the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China, which have made trade dynamics unpredictable. Meanwhile, India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been seeking to solidify its position as a global manufacturing powerhouse and foster stronger ties with the U.S.

Historically, Apple’s iPhone assembly in India trailed China’s output by a significant margin. However, this gap was substantially narrowed last year, with Apple manufacturing 7% of its iPhones in India as of March’s end. The company’s objective for the current year is to achieve a balance in shipment timings between India and China, although it remains uncertain if this goal will materialize.

iPhone 15 production in India depends on the stock of imported components and the ramp-up of production lines at the Foxconn plant near Chennai.

The next iPhone, which is said to be revealed on September 12, is anticipated to be the most significant upgrade in three years. It will feature advanced camera systems and the Pro versions will be equipped with a superior 3-nanometer A16 processor. This new series is seen as an important launch Apple, especially in light of the company’s recent sales slump in major markets including the U.S., China, and Europe.

Other Apple suppliers in India, such as Pegatron and a Wistron facility soon to be acquired by the Tata Group, are also expected to join the iPhone 15 production machine.