Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Aug. 16

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
Get 7GB for $50 when you sign up for mobility services with Bell
Ongoing deals:
Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with Unlimited Shareable Plans Ultimate 25, 50 & 25 (Canada & U.S.) in QC and with Ultimate 150 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.
Wireless Home Internet 25 – 4 Wifi pods included for incredible Wi-fi coverage
Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.
Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.
Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 and get double the storage size at no extra cost. Plus, get up to $710 off when your trade in an eligible phone.
Get up to $600 in bill credits for every line you add. Available to Small Business customers activating additional lines on an eligible 2-year plan.
Save $60 when you buy online.
Get bonus 100 MB data with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes and 500 MB bonus data/mo. with Prepaid Voice and Data plans when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.
Save 71% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.
Back to Business event: Get exclusive deals for your business.
Save up to $1,210 on iPhone 14 family with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Get the all-new Galaxy Z Flip5 and save up to $1,985. Get it for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, trade in your existing phone and get a bonus credit of up to $720.
Get Samsung Galaxy S23 for $12.29 per month. Save up to $1,065 with Bring-It-Back and get up to $160 in Trade-In bill credits.
Ongoing deals:
TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 40GB of CAN-U.S. data for $55 per month in Quebec, 50GB of data for $55/mo in Ontario, or 50GB for $60/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.
Big savings for students with 20GB of data for $45/month in Quebec or 50GB of data for $55/month in other regions. New activations only, when you bring your own device.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB with new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan. Get a bonus 15GB on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.
Save up to $1,515 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Save 20% on select accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Get the latest Apple accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Get the Google Pixel 7 for $0 per month. Enjoy $936 in Bring-It-Back savings and up to $70 in Trade-In bill credits.
Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB, on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans.
Save up to $670 on iPhone 14 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.
Get iPad (9th generation) for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, connect it to your unlimited data plan for just $10 extra per month.
Get a $5 monthly bill credit for two years with an Unlimited CAN-US 5G+ plan when you bring your own device (Quebec only).
Enjoy up to 15% off on select like-new devices.
Upgrade and save up to $620 with Trade-In on iPhone 14 & Apple Watch. Certain conditions apply.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Save more with the TELUS Family Discount: save from $7.50 to $15 per line per month for every family member on your account who subscribes to an Unlimited Data plan.
Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free on eligible Apple device activations.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
