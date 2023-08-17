LinkedIn Launches Free Verification Feature in Canada

LinkedIn has unveiled the CLEAR identity verification feature for its users in Canada. Starting today, Canadians on LinkedIn can employ this advanced verification tool to add credibility and trustworthiness to their profiles.

CLEAR allows LinkedIn members to authenticate their identity using a Canadian government-issued ID and a phone number. This integration represents LinkedIn’s ongoing goal to uphold its standing as a trustworthy hub for professionals in Canada.

Additionally, many LinkedIn users in Canada can further vouch for their professional status by verifying their workplace through their work email addresses.

“As LinkedIn continues to prioritize authenticity and security, these new verification options empower Canadian LinkedIn members to build a trusted professional network, ensuring a safer and more reliable experience for everyone on the platform,” said Diana Luu, LinkedIn Canada Country Manager, in an issued statement to iPhone in Canada.

The new verification feature supports English or French and existing CLEAR users can snap a selfie to verify their identity on LinkedIn.

“CLEAR and LinkedIn share a vision of trust and safety for our millions of users. We’re excited to expand our partnership to Canada to help more people foster genuine connections online,” added CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker.

Today’s expansion to Canada with CLEAR verification comes after the service launched for LinkedIn users in the U.S. earlier this year.