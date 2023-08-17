WhatsApp Now Lets You Send HD-Quality Photos

Gary Ng
8 seconds ago

whatsapp hd photos

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday there’s more options when it comes to sending photos on WhatsApp, specifically the ability to send them in higher quality.

“Sharing photos on WhatsApp just got an upgrade — now you can send in HD,” said Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.

When users send a photo in WhatsApp, there’s now an option to send in “HD quality” versus ‘Standard quality’. “HD photos are clearer. Standard photos use less storage space and are faster to send,” explains the new feature.

The new HD photos option on iOS and Android was spotted earlier in June by WABetaInfo, as shared by WhatsApp beta testers. Now the feature is rolling out for iOS and Android.

Earlier this month, Meta announced you’ll soon have the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp.

