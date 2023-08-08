WhatsApp Launches Screen Sharing Feature for Video Calls

In a bid to elevate its video calling capabilities, WhatsApp has just introduced the much-awaited screen sharing feature for iOS, Android, and desktop users (via TechCrunch).

The new feature, announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier today, brings WhatsApp into direct competition with video conferencing platforms like Microsoft Meet, Google Meet, Zoom, and Apple’s FaceTime.

With screen sharing, users can share more than just their faces during WhatsApp video calls. Now, documents, photos, and even shopping carts can be seamlessly shared with contacts during video calls.

Initially rolled out for select Android beta testers in late May, the screen sharing feature is accessible by simply tapping or clicking the ‘Share’ icon.

Users can choose between sharing a specific application or their entire screen, mirroring the mechanics of screen sharing on platforms like Google Meet and Zoom.

The new WhatsApp screen sharing function will be making its way to iOS, Android, and Windows Desktop users in phases, ensuring a seamless experience for all. While the feature might not be instantly visible to every user, it’s expected to become available across the board in the near future.

At the same time, WhatsApp has also introduced video calling support in Landscape mode, offering a more immersive viewing angle compared to the existing Portrait mode.

This capability aligns perfectly with the screen sharing feature, amplifying the visual experience for users engaging in collaborative tasks.

Let us know if the new WhatsApp screen sharing has been enabled for you in the comments section below.