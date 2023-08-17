Xbox 360 Store to Shut Down in 2024: What You Need to Know

On the brink of celebrating 18 years since its launch, Microsoft has announced that the Xbox 360 Store will officially close on July 29, 2024. A groundbreaking console that ushered many into the world of gaming, Xbox 360 gave players legendary titles like “Kameo,” “Gears of War,” and “Fable 2.”

Starting July 29, 2024, gamers won’t be able to purchase new games, DLCs, or other content from the Xbox 360 Store on the console or its online marketplace. At the same time, the Microsoft Movies & TV app will also become non-functional on Xbox 360. This means that users won’t be able to view TV shows and movies on their Xbox 360 post the said date.

However, there is a silver lining for dedicated Xbox 360 users.

Continued Gameplay: All previously purchased game content will remain playable on the Xbox 360 and can also be accessed on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S devices through backward compatibility.

Connect with Friends: Multiplayer games via the Xbox network will remain unaffected. Players can continue battling it out with friends, given the game’s publisher still supports its online servers. Cloud saves are still available and can be transferred to Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S.

Backward-Compatible Titles: Players can still buy and play backward-compatible Xbox 360 titles. These games are available for purchase on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox.com even after July 29, 2024. Plus, Xbox Series X/S users get to experience enhanced versions of Xbox 360 games, featuring FPS Boost, Auto HDR, and accelerated loading times.

Movies & TV Content: For those who have purchased content from the Xbox 360 Store, it will still be accessible via the Microsoft Movies & TV app on Windows devices running Windows 10 or later, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Also, content compatible with Movies Anywhere can be streamed and downloaded via its app or website.

“Technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X/S the best place to play now and in the future,” said Dave McCarthy, CVP Xbox Player Services in a statement on Thursday.