Rogers, Telus, Bell Give Wireless Customers Wildfire Support

Gary Ng
10 seconds ago

In a collective effort to provide aid to those affected by the ongoing wildfires across various regions in Canada, Bell, Rogers, and Telus have announced a range of initiatives to offer support and connectivity to impacted communities.

Bell’s Connectivity Assistance

On August 18, Bell unveiled its commitment to assist customers in the Northwest Territories (NWT) who are facing the challenges brought about by the wildfires. Eligible NWT customers will receive an extra 50GB of mobile data to utilize between August 19 and September 8. This move aims to address communication hurdles faced by individuals directly impacted by the wildfires. The company didn’t mention anything about support for those in B.C. yet.

Rogers’ Relief Efforts

Simultaneously, Rogers also declared its solidarity with individuals and communities affected by the wildfires in British Columbia. Rogers is actively involved in providing relief support. The company initiated a text-to-donate campaign to raise funds for wildfire relief efforts. Customers participating in the campaign will witness their donations matched by Rogers, up to a total of $50,000, until the end of August.

A simple text with the word “ROGERS” to 20222 will contribute $5 to the cause.

Rogers is further supporting impacted Rogers and Fido wireless customers by proactively waiving Canadian long-distance, SMS, and data overage charges from August 18 to August 31.

Telus’ Support and Connectivity

Likewise, Telus announced on Friday support for those affected by the wildfires in both the Northwest Territories and British Columbia. The company is offering 50GB data top-ups to evacuated postpaid Telus and Koodo wireless customers, enabling them to stay connected with loved ones.

Beyond connectivity support, Telus is distributing disaster relief kits to those in need. In addition, Telus is utilizing its @TELUSHealth community crisis hotline to deliver essential assistance to those grappling with the repercussions of the wildfires, while also donating to the United Way Northwest Territories.

