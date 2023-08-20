Here are 4 Helpful Tips for Messages on your iPhone [VIDEO]

Messages on iPhone still needs to get better. When iOS 17 drops this fall, it will include some new features such as:

The Apple Support YouTube channel recently released a new tutorial, detailing, “Four helpful tips for Messages on your iPhone,” showcasing the features of the smartphone’s messaging app.

Other articles in the category: News

Minister Slams Meta as ‘Reckless’ for Following the Law with News Blocking Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pascale St-Onge, took to Twitter today to slam Meta for following the law, specifically the Online News Act. "Meta’s reckless choice to block news before the Act is in force is hurting access to vital information on Facebook and Instagram,” said St-Onge. "We are calling on them to reinstate news sharing...

CRTC Renews Alert Ready System, Skips Public Input Pelmorex, the private company behind Canada's weather and disaster alert system known as Alert Ready, has been granted a three-year broadcasting license renewal by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). This decision was made without public consultation, despite recent criticisms of the system's performance during extreme weather events. Oakville-based Pelmorex also runs The Weather...