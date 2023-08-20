Here are 4 Helpful Tips for Messages on your iPhone [VIDEO]

The Apple Support YouTube channel recently released a new tutorial, detailing, “Four helpful tips for Messages on your iPhone,” showcasing the features of the smartphone’s messaging app.

Echo Screen Effect with Photos:

  • Lift the subject of a photo to share it in Messages using the echo screen effect.
  • In the Photos app, touch and briefly hold the subject of a photo until an outline appears around it.
  • Copy the subject, switch to Messages, and paste it.
  • Touch and hold the Send button, tap “Screen” at the top, and use the echo effect (default option) or swipe left for more screen effects.

Editing Sent iMessages:

  • You can edit an iMessage after sending it.
  • Touch and hold the message until a menu appears, then tap “Edit”.
  • Make the desired changes or rewrite the entire message.
  • Tap the checkmark to save changes.
  • You have 15 minutes from sending the original message to make changes, and you can edit it up to five times.

Unsending a Message:

  • You can unsend a message within two minutes of sending it.
  • Touch and hold the message until a menu appears, then tap “Undo Send”. The message will be unsent.

Text Replacement for Faster Typing:

  • If you frequently type the same phrase, create a text replacement for faster messaging.
  • Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement.
  • Tap the “Add” button, enter the phrase, and then the desired text replacement.
  • When you type the text replacement and tap the space bar, the phrase will automatically be added to your message.

Check out the full video below:

YouTube video

Messages on iPhone still needs to get better. When iOS 17 drops this fall, it will include some new features such as:

  • All your iMessage apps in one place
  • Let your friend know when you arrive safely
  • Catch up and swipe to reply
  • Search filters
  • A new way to share and view locations
  • Read an audio message transcription
  • All your stickers in one place

