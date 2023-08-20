Tesla’s iOS App Now Supports Apple’s Siri Shortcuts

In a move to further streamline the user experience, Tesla has unveiled its latest iOS app update, version 4.24.0, which now integrates seamlessly with Apple’s Shortcuts app. This integration means that Tesla owners can now control various vehicle functions simply by giving voice commands to Siri, whether on their iPhone or Apple Watch, reports Tesla North.

The newly supported shortcuts for Tesla vehicles encompass a range of commands, including:

Locking and unlocking the Tesla

Initiating and halting preconditioning

Beginning and ceasing charging

Operating the trunk, frunk, and charge port

Activating and deactivating both Sentry Mode and Dog Mode

Apple’s Shortcuts offer a simplified way to carry out tasks within apps, either with a single touch or a voice command to Siri. These shortcuts can automate a wide array of actions. Life just got a bit easier for Tesla owners with an iPhone or Apple Watch to leverage Siri.

One of Siri’s standout features is its ability to suggest Shortcuts based on a user’s individual habits, which includes app usage, web browsing patterns, and even email and messaging history. These recommendations are designed to present users with handy shortcuts that can be activated with minimal effort.

Moreover, the Shortcuts app provides the option for users to incorporate both pre-designed and personalized Shortcuts on their devices. This tool enables users to combine multiple actions from different apps, creating powerful automated tasks.

It’s worth noting that before this update, Tesla owners had to rely on paid third-party iOS apps like Tessie or Watch App for Tesla to utilize Siri Shortcuts. However, with the new integration, the native Tesla app now offers this feature at no additional cost.