Apple Pencil 2 Sale: Drops to Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

If you’re looking for a sale on Apple Pencil 2, it just dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon Canada.

Apple Pencil 2 normally costs $169 from Apple.ca, but it dropped on the weekend down 23% to $129.95, saving you $39.05. This is the same price as the original Apple Pencil right now.

The Apple Pencil 2 works with the iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th & 5th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch spanning from the 3rd to the 6th generation, as well as the iPad Pro 11-inch from its 1st to the 4th generation.

This advanced stylus stands out due to its imperceptible lag and pixel-perfect precision. Moreover, its tilt and pressure sensitivity allow it to seamlessly morph into your preferred creative instrument, be it a paintbrush, a piece of charcoal, or a standard pencil.

Whether you’re keen on painting, sketching, doodling, or simply taking notes, the Apple Pencil enhances the experience to unprecedented levels. Additionally, it comes with the convenience of magnetically attaching to the iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Pro, and iPad Air. This not only ensures secure storage but also facilitates wireless charging. A user-friendly feature to top it all off is its ability to switch tools with just a double tap, making the creative process smoother than ever.

Click here to buy Apple Pencil 2 while it’s still on sale on Amazon.ca.