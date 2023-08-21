Apple Pencil 2 Sale: Drops to Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

IIC Deals
11 seconds ago

apple pencil 2

If you’re looking for a sale on Apple Pencil 2, it just dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon Canada.

Apple Pencil 2 normally costs $169 from Apple.ca, but it dropped on the weekend down 23% to $129.95, saving you $39.05. This is the same price as the original Apple Pencil right now.

The Apple Pencil 2 works with the iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th & 5th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch spanning from the 3rd to the 6th generation, as well as the iPad Pro 11-inch from its 1st to the 4th generation.

This advanced stylus stands out due to its imperceptible lag and pixel-perfect precision. Moreover, its tilt and pressure sensitivity allow it to seamlessly morph into your preferred creative instrument, be it a paintbrush, a piece of charcoal, or a standard pencil.

Whether you’re keen on painting, sketching, doodling, or simply taking notes, the Apple Pencil enhances the experience to unprecedented levels. Additionally, it comes with the convenience of magnetically attaching to the iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Pro, and iPad Air. This not only ensures secure storage but also facilitates wireless charging. A user-friendly feature to top it all off is its ability to switch tools with just a double tap, making the creative process smoother than ever.

Click here to buy Apple Pencil 2 while it’s still on sale on Amazon.ca.

Other articles in the category: Deals

planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Aug. 16

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Google Cell phone deals :...
IIC Deals
5 days ago

Amazon Canada Launches Huge Back to School Sale

The back-to-school season is near and Amazon Canada has just launched a huge sale on a variety of its devices, including Fire TV, tablets, televisions, Kindles, Echo speakers, eero mesh Wi-Fi routers and more. There are some big discounts, ranging up to 40% off (Fire TV devices), while we see a nice sale on Eero...
IIC Deals
5 days ago

Amazon Canada Back to School Deals are Here

Amazon Canada has kicked off some daily deals ahead of the back-to-school season, offering savings on a variety of electronics and household items. For students, Amazon recommends its Echo, Echo Show, Kindle Scribe and Fire TV Sticks as the best tech to get for this school year. Check out the following deals on Amazon.ca right...
IIC Deals
2 weeks ago