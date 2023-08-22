Apple Refurbished iPhone 12 mini Now Available in Canada

Apple is now selling refurbished iPhone 12 mini phones in its online store on Apple.ca for the first time, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada.

128GB and 256GB models are available in black and blue colours, priced at $649 and $769, respectively. Free delivery can arrive as soon as 8 days.

The iPhone 12 mini was released back in October 2020 and is powered by the A14 Bionic and has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED.

Apple’s current iPhone SE is powered by the A15 Bionic and comes with a 4.7-inch LCD display, priced at $649 for 128GB and $789 for a 256GB version.

The iPhone 12 mini is a better deal as the display is better and you get Face ID, and a better dual-camera system on the back, to go with MagSafe and a display that supports HDR.

Apple started selling refurbished iPhone 12 Pro models in Canada back in October 2022 and followed with the iPhone 12 Pro Max in December of the same year. This March, the iPhone 13 Pro Max hit the refurbished store.

Click here to jump on the iPhone 12 mini refurbished on Apple.ca while they are still in stock.