Apple Refurbished iPhone 12 mini Now Available in Canada

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

refurbished iphone 12 mini

Apple is now selling refurbished iPhone 12 mini phones in its online store on Apple.ca for the first time, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada.

128GB and 256GB models are available in black and blue colours, priced at $649 and $769, respectively. Free delivery can arrive as soon as 8 days.

The iPhone 12 mini was released back in October 2020 and is powered by the A14 Bionic and has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED.

Apple’s current iPhone SE is powered by the A15 Bionic and comes with a 4.7-inch LCD display, priced at $649 for 128GB and $789 for a 256GB version.

The iPhone 12 mini is a better deal as the display is better and you get Face ID, and a better dual-camera system on the back, to go with MagSafe and a display that supports HDR.

Apple started selling refurbished iPhone 12 Pro models in Canada back in October 2022 and followed with the iPhone 12 Pro Max in December of the same year. This March, the iPhone 13 Pro Max hit the refurbished store.

Click here to jump on the iPhone 12 mini refurbished on Apple.ca while they are still in stock.

Other articles in the category: News

How iPhone 14 Pro Helps Make Prosthetic Legs for Dogs [VIDEO]

In a heartwarming story shared by Apple titled, “The Invincibles", Lydia recounts her journey with Trip, a dog she met when he was just four months old. The first time Lydia laid eyes on Trip, she instantly fell in love with him. However, Trip's life had a rocky start. He was brought to a veterinary...
John Quintet
1 hour ago

Threads Web Version Rolling Out, Here’s What it Looks Like

Image credit: Meta Meta has confirmed on Tuesday Threads is rolling out a web experience that will allow users to post content, view their feeds, and engage with posts directly from their desktop. This comes after a report yesterday that said a web version was imminent. The Threads team is focused on ensuring that this...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

New Hudson’s Bay Rewards App Now Available for Download

Hudson's Bay announced the relaunch of its Hudson's Bay Rewards program today, unveiling a new app for iPhone and Android users. The revamped program boasts exclusive deals tailored to individual member preferences, in-app 'Quests' promising richer rewards, special event invitations, and more. Members continue to earn points by shopping at Hudson's Bay and Zellers stores...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago