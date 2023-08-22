Apple Launches Beats Studio Buds + in Cosmic Silver, Cosmic Pink Colours

Apple’s Beats is making waves once again with a dazzling announcement—two captivating new shades are joining the lineup of Beats Studio Buds + wireless earphones.

In partnership with nail brand Olive & June, the brand is introducing the Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink colors, set to launch on Thursday, September 7.

Expanding the colour palette beyond the original Transparent, Ivory, and Black choices introduced in May, the Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink options take center stage.

The May debut witnessed the transformation of Beats’ beloved earphones, incorporating fresh fitting choices, enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency modes, and an extended battery life, among other enhancements.

In sync with the new cosmic hues, Beats has also unveiled a new ad campaign starring influencer, YouTuber, and podcaster Emma Chamberlain.

Aptly titled “The Beauty of Immersive Sound,” the campaign captures the essence of a sensational auditory experience.

Furthermore, the collaboration with Olive & June introduces matching nail polish shades and chic press-on designs that perfectly complement the latest Beats Studio Buds + colors.

The allure of the new Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink Beats Studio Buds + comes at an unchanged price of CAD $229.95, identical to the original color choices.

These sought-after earphones will soon be available worldwide through Apple. For those seeking third-party retailers, the availability will differ by region.

In the U.S., Cosmic Silver will be sold via Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Meanwhile, Target will be the exclusive U.S. third-party retailer for Cosmic Pink.