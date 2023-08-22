iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Said to Cost $100 to $200 More

This year’s iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max are poised to come with a heftier price tag, with a projected increase of at least $100 compared to their predecessors, DigiTimes is reporting (via MacRumors).

Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro pricing starts at $999 in the U.S., while the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max begins at $1,099.

According to DigiTimes’ analysis, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ could range from $1,099 to $1,199, while the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max could hover between $1,199 and $1,299.

This substantial price hike might cast a shadow over this year’s sales of the new Pro iPhone models, dampening the forecasted shipment figure to approximately 77 million units in 2023.

Initial projections had placed shipments at around 83 million units. This trend coincides with a broader slump in the smartphone industry, witnessing a decline of over five percent year-on-year.

Earlier this year, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg hinted at Apple’s deliberations on raising the price for both the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. Additionally, analyst Jeff Pu has highlighted the potential for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models to surpass the pricing of their ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ counterparts.

Pu’s insights propose a starting price of $1,099 for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro in the U.S.‌, marking a climb from the $999 debut price of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌.