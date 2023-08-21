Apple Might Ditch iPhone 15 Pro ‘Max’, Use ‘Ultra’ Instead: Rumour

Image credit: Ian Zelbo from 9to5Mac

Will Apple stick to the ‘Max’ moniker for the biggest iPhone 15 next month? The latest rumour from AppleInsider’s Andrew O’Hara claims the company will debut an ‘iPhone 15 Pro Ultra’, ending the usage of ‘Max’.

Sources have informed O’Hara that Apple is considering the name “iPhone 15 Ultra” for its upcoming plus-sized Pro phone, a change from the previously speculated “iPhone 15 Pro Max.”

The iPhone 15 Ultra is rumoured to showcase a larger display and is likely to feature a 10X periscope telephoto lens. However, O’Hara indicates some hesitancy about the lens’s magnification, suggesting it might be closer to 6X, although the presence of the periscope lens seems almost confirmed.

Here’s a late Friday tidbit I’ve heard for #iPhone15. Multiple sources have told me Apple will indeed use the “iPhone 15 Ultra” monicker for the plus-sized pro phone. This was an early rumor that got backpedaled. Most have since referred to it as iPhone 15 Pro Max. — Andrew O'Hara (@Andrew_OSU) August 19, 2023

Both the anticipated iPhone 15 Pro and the so-called iPhone 15 Ultra are believed to sport a titanium build, equipped with an “Action Button” replacing the familiar mute toggle, and possibly powered by the new 3nm A17 Bionic chip.

O’Hara expressed his anticipation regarding the distinct features Apple may introduce for the larger “Pro” phone, apart from the standard advantages of screen and battery size.

The speculated iPhone 15 lineup would be named as follows:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Ultra

Again, take these claims with a grain of salt. If there is indeed an Action Button like on the Apple Watch Ultra, it would make sense to borrow the naming scheme from the latter. We’ll find out soon enough, folks (or wait for the next update from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman…). I still think iPhone 15 Pro Ultra sounds better than Max, if it were true. It wouldn’t make sense to ditch ‘Pro’ for the biggest iPhone, as it would make it harder to distinguish the Pro line versus regular iPhone 15 models.