You Can Stream the New ‘Frasier’ in Canada this October

Paramount+ unveiled the premiere date and a first glimpse of the upcoming original series, FRASIER. The iconic Dr. Frasier Crane, played by the Emmy Award-winning Kelsey Grammer, is set to grace our screens once again. Yes, that show Frasier that you never watched as a kid.

The 10-episode season is scheduled to debut in the U.S and Canada on Thursday, October 12, with a two-episode premiere. International audiences can catch the series starting Friday, October 13 on Paramount+.

The series, filmed in front of a live audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, promises to dive into the next chapter of Frasier Crane’s life. As he returns to Boston, Frasier confronts new challenges, forges fresh relationships, and chases long-held dreams. The tagline says it all: “Frasier has re-entered the building!”

Joining Grammer in this revival are Jack Cutmore-Scott, portraying Frasier’s son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s college friend turned professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, the head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith playing Frasier’s nephew David.

Check out the teaser trailer released today below:

The creative minds behind this revival include writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces). They serve as executive producers alongside Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is a collaboration between CBS Studios and Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions. The legendary James Burrows, known for his work on Cheers, the original Frasier, Will & Grace, and Dear John, directs the first two episodes.

This year is particularly special for FRASIER fans as it marks three decades since the original series first aired, a show that boasts a record 37 Emmy wins from 107 nominations. Fans can stream the original series on both Paramount+ and Pluto TV.