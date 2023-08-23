Amazon’s Luna Gaming Debuts on LG Smart TVs in Canada

LG Electronics, in collaboration with Amazon Luna, has expanded the latter’s cloud gaming service to its 2021-2023 smart TV models in Canada.

Customers with webOS6.0/22/23 versions of the LG Smart TVs can now access the popular cloud gaming service either directly from the 2023 model’s Home Screen Game Card or by downloading the Luna app from the LG Content Store on the 2021-2022 models.

Amazon Prime members will benefit from a roster of games, including popular games such as Fortnite, at no extra cost. Additionally, Ubisoft PC gamers can seamlessly integrate their accounts to play certain games from their existing collection.

The Luna platform offers an array of game subscriptions. For instance, Luna+ provides access to games from diverse genres, Ubisoft+ Multi Access brings AAA titles to the forefront, and Jackbox Games offers renowned game hits. Notable titles available on Luna include Resident Evil 2, LEGO DC Super-Villains, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The Luna gaming service, currently available in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Germany, allows LG Smart TV users in these regions to dive into their gaming adventures by simply logging into the Luna app using their Amazon account. Luna landed in Canada earlier this year.

After connecting a Luna Controller or another compatible controller, or by using the Luna Phone Controller app, they can commence their gaming session. Notably, the Luna Phone Controller app is available for free on multiple app platforms including iOS, Android, and Amazon.