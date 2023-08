New on Netflix Canada: September 2023

We’re rounding the corner into September and that means another list of what’s new on Netflix Canada.

As for Netflix Games, there are over 70 titles available and on August 29, Samurai Showdown launches. Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed and WrestleQuest are now available.

Check out the list below to see what’s new on Netflix Canada for September 2023:

September 1

A Day and a Half (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Disenchantment: Part 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Friday Night Plan (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Happy Ending (NL) — NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: After the Altar : Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

300

Are We There Yet?

F9: The Fast Saga

Halloween Kills

I Spit on Your Grave

Jexi

Madagascar

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect II

Pitch Perfect III

Rumor Has It

Straight Outta Compton

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Young Sheldon: Season Six

September 3

Is She the Wolf? (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

September 4

PAW Patrol: Season 9

September 5

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs — NETFLIX COMEDY

September 6

6ixtynin9 The Series (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES

Infamy (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Predators (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Reporting For Duty (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tahir’s House (SA)– NETFLIX SERIES

September 7

Dear Child (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Virgin River: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

What If (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

September 8

A Time Called You (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Burning Body (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Rosa Peral’s Tapes (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Selling The OC: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Spy Ops — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 12

Glow Up: Season Five (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Wolf of Wall Street

September 13

Class Act (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Freestyle (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

Wrestlers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 14

Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) — NETFLIX FILM

Once Upon a Crime (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

Thursday’s Widows (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

September 15

About Time

The Club: Part 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

El Conde (CL) — NETFLIX FILM

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love at First Sight — NETFLIX FILM

Miseducation (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES

September 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 19

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Saint of Second Chances — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 20

American Hustle

Hard Broken (LB) — NETFLIX SERIES

September 21

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Sex Education: Season Four

September 22

Snowpiercer

The Black Book (NG) — NETFLIX FILM

How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Spy Kids: Armageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 26

Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 27

Encounters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Overhaul (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

Street Flow 2 (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

September 28

Castlevania: Nocturne — NETFLIX SERIES

The Equalizer

Love is in the Air (AU) — NETFLIX FILM

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 29

Choona (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Do Not Disturb (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Nowhere (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 30

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Troy

LAST CALL

Leaving 9/1/23

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Leaving 9/7/23

Scream

Leaving 9/15/23

Interstellar

Leaving 9/22/23

The Suicide Squad

Leaving 9/30/23