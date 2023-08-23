Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon G Series for Next-Gen Handheld Gaming

Qualcomm has just introduced the all-new Snapdragon G Series designed to cater to the performance and feature needs of specialized gaming devices.

This new series aims to revolutionize handheld gaming by offering an extensive range of options to engage with popular games, providing versatile ways to play games anytime, anywhere.

The Snapdragon G1 focuses on powering fanless handheld gaming for both local and cloud-based game streaming.

With a keen emphasis on low-latency connectivity and extended battery life, the Snapdragon G1 ensures uninterrupted streaming of console and PC games with optimal quality over extended periods.

The initial member of this tier is the Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 Platform, combining the Qualcomm Kryo CPU (8 Core) with the Qualcomm Adreno A11 GPU, enabling top-notch handheld game-streaming devices.

For a full-featured gaming experience encompassing both mobile and cloud gaming, the Snapdragon G2 steps in. This tier is equipped with an optimized processor and cutting-edge 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E technology from the Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 Mobile Connectivity System.

The flagship Snapdragon G3 takes gaming to an enthusiast level, leveraging Qualcomm Technologies’ innovative gaming capabilities.

The latest addition to the G3 Series is the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Platform, boasting a Kryo CPU (8 Core) and Adreno A32 GPU, delivering over 30% faster CPU performance and an impressive 2x GPU performance compared to its predecessor.

To expedite the introduction of high-end gaming devices, Qualcomm offers the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Handheld Gaming Reference Design for select OEMs and ODMs.

This move is poised to accelerate the development of the next generation of handheld gaming devices, ushering in a new era of gaming experiences.

You can learn more about the Snapdragon G Series product line by visiting this link.