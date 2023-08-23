Razer launching Kishi V2 Pro and Kishi V2 Xbox Edition Controllers

Razer is launching the Razer Kishi V2 Pro for Android alongside the Xbox Edition Kishi V2 for iPhone. The popular mobile controller leverages best-in-class controls, ergonomics, and software to bring a low-latency console-like experience to mobile devices.

Announced by Razer, the Kishi V2 Pro includes integrated HyperSense haptics while playing on Android. This exclusive feature adds immersion not commonly seen in mobile controllers. Additionally, the new model offers the ergonomics and precision the Kishi brand has provided players since its inception. Plus, this model also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature that’s been long requested by users.

The Razer Kishi V2 has been well-supported across iOS and Android. However, the addition of the Xbox Edition model aims to bring additional features to players all while wrapped in a brand new Xbox-specific design. Fans of Xbox will surely enjoy seeing the familiar face button and Xbox button. Plus, this is the first time the Razer Kishi line comes in ‘White’.

Razer confirms it is providing direct integration of Xbox Game Pass into Razer Nexus 3.0. For the uninitiated, Nexus is Razer’s mobile app that acts as a hub for its gaming experience. With the integration Xbox into the Nexus 3.0 app, players will be able to see compatible Xbox Game Pass titles in their library via the cloud. Nexus 3.0 is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Last year, we went hands-on with the Razer Kishi V2 and walked away impressed by how the mobile controller was able to provide a contemporary console-like experience on mobile. Thanks to its compact design, the controller can easily fit in a bag when not in use. With its passthrough option, you can charge the device without interrupting your play session.

The Razer Kishi V2 Pro for Android (Xbox Edition) is launching as a Canada and US exclusive. In Canada, the new mobile controller is available for $199.99 USD. The Kishi V2 for iPhone (Xbox Edition) is available for $159.99 in Canada.