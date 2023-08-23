Shaw Outage in Maple Ridge Ends After Two Days

John Quintet
9 seconds ago

A widespread Shaw service outage in Maple Ridge, B.C., which had caused significant public concern and commentary on social media over the past two days, has now been resolved, confirms parent company Rogers.

The disruption impacted a broad range of services, including internet, business internet, phone lines, WiFi access points, digital TV, and more.

“Customers in Maple Ridge are currently without service as a result of infrastructure damage sustained to our fibre network,” said Rogers on Tuesday. “Technicians are working to restore services as quickly as possible.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Rogers had reassured customers that its technicians were working to restore service promptly. The episode saw a flurry of reactions online. Numerous customers voiced their frustrations, with some demanding compensation, while others merely sought clarity on when their services would be reinstated, reports CityNews.

One Reddit user highlighted ongoing disruptions, stating, “I am in the area with the map provided saying resolved and believe me it is still not resolved.” Another user provided insight into the incident, pointing out, “It’s been confirmed that the outage was caused by damage to a fibre optic line, so it’s not Shaw’s fault that this happened.”

The complexities of repairing fibre optic lines also became a talking point. A commenter noted, “Because of the nature of the damage and repairs needed, it’ll likely be a while before it’s fixed since you can’t really ‘fix’ fibre lines that easily. Remember always to call before you dig.”

Rogers and Shaw only let customers see support updates by signing in. They are not publicly accessible.

By Tuesday evening, reports from social media varied, with some customers confirming that their services had resumed, while others continued to face difficulties. Concurrently, the Shaw Support website listed several ongoing repair operations in the Lower Mainland.

