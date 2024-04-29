Fido Offering $30/60GB Promo Plan and More, Check Your Account

Gary Ng
52 mins ago

If you’re a customer with Rogers-owned Fido, you may want to check your account for some special offers targeting certain existing users.

Fido customers are seeing the following promo plans being offered right now, according to RFD users with data at 4G speeds:

  • $30/60GB
  • $30/70GB
  • $35/70GB
  • $35/80GB
  • $40/90GB
  • $45/100GB
  • $50/110GB

Below is a screenshot shared on RFD of the $30/60GB promo plan:

As you can see, these promo plans being offered are all over the place. Depending on what your existing plan is right now, these promos may vary. One Fido customer currently on a $29/20GB plan was offered the $30/60GB plan, for example.

Some of these promo plans also included 1,000 long distance minutes to the U.S. and international destinations.

Separately, other Fido customers noted that if you start up an online chat, the company is able to offer a $34/50GB plan if you ask for it. But of course, “your mileage may vary” (YMMV) in these scenarios.

Your job is to log into your Fido account and see what special offers are available. Let us know in the comments what you’re seeing.

