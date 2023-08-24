Apple Officially Endorses California’s Right to Repair Bill

In a groundbreaking development that heralds a major stride for the Right to Repair initiative, Apple has officially endorsed California’s Right to Repair Bill, iFixit reports.

This endorsement follows years of intense lobbying battles that saw Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman’s bill’s progression hampered due to resistance from Apple and other manufacturers.

The current bill, SB 244, bolsters California’s warranty law and upholds the rights of Californians to repair a wide array of consumer electronics and household appliances.

The legislation mandates manufacturers to supply parts, tools, and repair diagnostics essential for consumers and third-party repair providers to rectify products.

Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit, lauds Apple’s support, stating, “Apple’s backing of the Right to Repair Bill in California signifies a pivotal moment for consumer rights. The stronghold of tech repair monopolies seems to be gradually crumbling.”

Importantly, California’s bill surpasses the scope of legislation enacted in Minnesota and New York by stipulating terms for part availability and updates.

For products priced between $50 and $99.99, California will require parts, tools, and documentation to be accessible for three years after the product’s last manufacturing date.

Products exceeding $99.99 in cost must have repair materials available for seven years, preventing manufacturers from discontinuing repair support immediately after a product’s warranty expires.

The bill also introduces a distinct enforcement mechanism.

In place of exclusive enforcement by the state attorney general, SB 244 permits cities, counties, or the state to bring cases before a superior court.

Fines imposed on violating manufacturers will fund these cases, escalating from $1000 per day for initial violations to $2000 and $5000 per day for subsequent violations.

In the upcoming week, the bill will undergo its final hearing in the Assembly Appropriations committee. Successful passage will elevate it to the Assembly floor, representing the last legislative hurdle prior to the governor’s endorsement.