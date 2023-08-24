Threads Web Interface Now Available for All

After announcing a web version of Threads was rolling out this week, as of today it’s now live (well, except for users in the EU).

The news was shared by Instagram head Adam Mosseri. “Threads.net goes live today! This is definitely one of the most requested features over the last few weeks,” said Mosseri. “Still plenty more to do to make the experience more complete, but wanted to get something simple out there sooner rather than later. Let us know what you think…”, he added.

The web version of Threads requires you to log into your Instagram account of course. The interface is pretty basic and there is a section to “Start a thread…” and then you can “Post” what you want to say.

As for Threads, there’s still no way to see a tab of just your followers. Only the home tab remains to see whatever the Instagram algorithm wants to serve up to you.

Here’s what you can do right now on Threads on the web, according to the company:

add photos and videos to your posts

reply and repost

search for profiles and view your own

see your notifications

“This is just the beginning. We’re working on bringing everything you know and love from mobile over to web. More soon,” said the company.

Notably, on the Threads team is Jane Wong, a developer that has in the past leaked new features from apps like Twitter and more.