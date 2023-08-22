Threads Web Version Rolling Out, Here’s What it Looks Like

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

threads desktop login

Image credit: Meta

Meta has confirmed on Tuesday Threads is rolling out a web experience that will allow users to post content, view their feeds, and engage with posts directly from their desktop. This comes after a report yesterday that said a web version was imminent.

The Threads team is focused on ensuring that this desktop version matches the mobile experience in terms of features and functionality, said a Meta spokesperson to iPhone in Canada.

Meta sent us a couple of images of what Threads looks like on the web. You can see the login screen above. Below is what activity looks like on the web. It’s a clean layout that matches the Threads mobile experience which is tied to your Instagram account.

threads web activity

In a nod to the ongoing development, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said today with tongue in cheek, “Actual footage of me building Threads for web. Rolling out over the next few days,” and shared the picture below:

zuck threads

For now, Threads tries to become the second ‘town square’ on the web behind Elon Musk’s X.

Other articles in the category: News

New Hudson’s Bay Rewards App Now Available for Download

Hudson's Bay announced the relaunch of its Hudson's Bay Rewards program today, unveiling a new app for iPhone and Android users. The revamped program boasts exclusive deals tailored to individual member preferences, in-app 'Quests' promising richer rewards, special event invitations, and more. Members continue to earn points by shopping at Hudson's Bay and Zellers stores...
Gary Ng
9 mins ago

X Fixes Bug that Broke Images Before 2014, No Images Lost

On the weekend many people started freaking out after it was discovered a bug on X saw images prior to 2014 to no longer show. Fast forward to Monday, X Support has officially responded to the reports. "Over the weekend we had a bug that prevented us from displaying images from before 2014. No images...
Gary Ng
16 hours ago