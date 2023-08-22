Threads Web Version Rolling Out, Here’s What it Looks Like

Image credit: Meta

Meta has confirmed on Tuesday Threads is rolling out a web experience that will allow users to post content, view their feeds, and engage with posts directly from their desktop. This comes after a report yesterday that said a web version was imminent.

The Threads team is focused on ensuring that this desktop version matches the mobile experience in terms of features and functionality, said a Meta spokesperson to iPhone in Canada.

Meta sent us a couple of images of what Threads looks like on the web. You can see the login screen above. Below is what activity looks like on the web. It’s a clean layout that matches the Threads mobile experience which is tied to your Instagram account.

In a nod to the ongoing development, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said today with tongue in cheek, “Actual footage of me building Threads for web. Rolling out over the next few days,” and shared the picture below:

For now, Threads tries to become the second ‘town square’ on the web behind Elon Musk’s X.