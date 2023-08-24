Rogers vs Telus vs Bell: What’s the Difference?

Mobile analytics company Opensignal has released its latest Mobile Network Experience and 5G Experience reports today, offering comprehensive insights into the performance of Canada’s mobile operators.

Rogers showcased a strong presence in both reports. In the Mobile Network Experience report, Rogers secured the top position in six of the eight categories, either on its own or jointly. Meanwhile, in the 5G Experience report, Rogers clinched the top spot in five out of the seven award categories.

While OpenSignal told iPhone in Canada it doesn’t call any particular telecom “best” overall, it said, “today’s reports both reveal a particularly strong performance from Rogers.”

Key highlights from the Mobile Network Experience report are:

Rogers Excels in Video Quality : Rogers was the outright winner in both the Video and Live Video Experience awards. It scored 68.1 points for Video Experience and 55.7 points for Live Video Experience on 100-point scales, leading Bell and Telus by margins of 3.3 and 3.1 points, respectively.

: Rogers was the outright winner in both the Video and Live Video Experience awards. It scored 68.1 points for Video Experience and 55.7 points for Live Video Experience on 100-point scales, leading Bell and Telus by margins of 3.3 and 3.1 points, respectively. Telus Tops Voice App Experience : Telus continued its streak, offering users the best experience with over-the-top voice apps like WhatsApp, Skype, and Facebook Messenger.

: Telus continued its streak, offering users the best experience with over-the-top voice apps like WhatsApp, Skype, and Facebook Messenger. Bell and Telus Joint Winners for Download Speed: Bell previously held the crown for Download Speed Experience. However, recent improvements by Rogers and Telus (by 3.5%) meant Telus now shares this title with Bell. Both Bell and Telus users experience average download speeds ranging between 73.9-75.2Mbps, which are noticeably faster than Rogers by approximately 13.7Mbps.

From the 5G Experience report:

Rogers Leads in 5G Live Video Experience : The inaugural 5G Live Video Experience award went to Rogers with a score of 64.2 out of 100. Bell and Telus trailed closely, both achieving an “Excellent” rating.

: The inaugural 5G Live Video Experience award went to Rogers with a score of 64.2 out of 100. Bell and Telus trailed closely, both achieving an “Excellent” rating. 5G Availability Highest with Rogers : Rogers emerged as the outright winner in the 5G Availability category, scoring 12.1%, slightly outpacing Bell and Telus.

: Rogers emerged as the outright winner in the 5G Availability category, scoring 12.1%, slightly outpacing Bell and Telus. Bell Remains Unchallenged in 5G Download Speed: Bell users continue to enjoy the fastest 5G download speeds in Canada, averaging 173.8Mbps, which is significantly faster than both Rogers and Telus.

So from the sounds of it, Rogers has a slight edge over Telus and Bell in video quality and 5G live video experience, but Telus and Bell have better download speeds.