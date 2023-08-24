Telus and Bell React to Rogers Launching 5G on TTC Subway

Yesterday, Rogers launched its 5G network on the TTC Subway on tunnels within the Downtown U, expanding wireless coverage beyond Freedom Mobile for the first time in years.

Customers from Telus and Bell aren’t part of the launch and the wireless rivals expressed how they felt about the debut to CBC News.

Bell said, “Rogers clearly continues to seek to advantage itself at the expense of Toronto residents and is showing brazen disregard for the ongoing consultation led by (Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne).”

According to Bell, the decision by Rogers to launch its 5G network first “goes against the recommendation of many community groups like the Women Abuse Council of Toronto, CodeRedTO, Toronto YWCA and Toronto Police Service, all of whom advocate that wireless connectivity on the TTC is a public safety issue and needs to be available to everyone as soon as possible, regardless of carrier.”

Telus wasn’t happy about the Rogers debut, saying it was “outraged” at the decision. “The company is outraged that Rogers has restricted access to Internet connectivity on the TTC,” said a spokesperson.

The company reiterated the TTC is a public service and “everyone should have equal access to connectivity and the added safety it provides.”

It then slammed Rogers again, saying it “has demonstrated a complete lack of co-operation on access for all riders, refusing to meet with other carriers or grant roaming access.”

Of course, Rogers also took its turn to fire shots at its rivals. A spokesperson said both Telus and Bell “have been playing games instead of negotiating on behalf of their customers — after showing no real interest for over 10 years in providing wireless services or raising public safety concerns about the limited coverage in the TTC.”

“We continue to respectfully participate in the federal government’s consultation process,” said Rogers.

Earlier this week, Rogers had urged the federal government to allow it to launch its 5G wireless network on the TTC before deals were made with Telus and Bell.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne did not give specifics yesterday when asked about whether he had issues with Rogers debuting its TTC wireless network first, only to say the government had “tools in the toolbox” to ensure access is made available for all riders.

Rogers customers–have you tried out wireless on the TTC subway yet?