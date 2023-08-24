Samsung Unveils The Frame Disney100 Edition TV

Samsung Electronics has rolled out its limited edition The Frame-Disney100 Edition television in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary.

This special edition TV comes in sizes of 55, 65, and 75 inches and is adorned with distinct Disney branding, including a branded bezel, a Mickey Mouse-themed remote, and a dedicated collection of 100 exclusive art pieces inspired by Disney’s rich legacy.

“We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind edition of The Frame to celebrate Disney’s landmark 100th anniversary,” said Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, in a statement.

“These collaborations serve as an exciting way to spotlight The Frame’s distinct features, which revolutionized how we use our screens and consume content. We hope this unique edition of The Frame allows more people to experience the wonderful viewing experience the TV has to offer.”

When users turn on the TV, they are welcomed by a unique Samsung x Disney100 logo. Exclusive to this edition, the bezel comes in Disney100’s signature platinum silver metal, emphasizing the synergy between the two brands. Furthermore, the TV’s remote pays homage to Mickey Mouse, one of Disney’s most iconic characters.

Not only does The Frame-Disney100 Edition come equipped with a century’s worth of Disney’s captivating artwork, but users can also dive into an array of curated collections from the Samsung Art Store.

This includes artworks from global institutions like the Louvre and Tate, as well as masterpieces by renowned artists like Monet and Van Gogh. The newly added Disney collection diversifies the array, allowing fans to display a gallery of their favourite Disney characters and scenes.

The Frame has revolutionized TV displays by transforming them into magnificent pieces of art, offering a slim design, matte finish, and 4K QLED picture quality.

Click here to pre-order The Frame on Amazon.ca—it debuts on August 29.