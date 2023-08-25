Epic Games Launches ‘Epic First Run’ Program to Boost Developer Revenue

Epic Games Store is taking a major stride in supporting third-party developers with the introduction of the “Epic First Run” program.

Designed as an opt-in exclusivity initiative, this program provides an exclusive window for developers on the Epic Games Store to significantly enhance their earnings.

The Epic First Run program enables participants to elevate their net revenue from user spending on eligible products, soaring from 88% to a remarkable 100% during the initial six months of their tenure on the Epic Games Store.

After this initial period, developers will continue to benefit from Epic’s revenue split of 88%/12%.

With a global audience of more than 230 million players and 68 million monthly active users, the Epic Games Store offers developers an expansive platform for their creations.

Products enrolled in the Epic First Run program will receive special attention, adorned with exclusive badging, prime homepage placements, and dedicated collections.

Furthermore, these products will be prominently featured in relevant store campaigns, encompassing sales, events, and editorial content where applicable.

For developers, the Epic First Run program is an opportunity to engage the global audience right at launch, setting the stage for impactful product releases.

However, developers’ active involvement is essential for this program to achieve its maximum potential.

Participating products in the program can also simultaneously debut on developers’ own stores or launchers, employing direct sales, Epic digital redemption codes, or integration with the keyless redemption program.

In addition, the Epic Games Store’s keyless redemption program can be used by developers and publishers to extend their sales presence to various other platforms, including Green Man Gaming and Humble Store.

Following the exclusive six-month period, developers are free to release their products on other third-party stores.

The Epic First Run program opens its doors to developers and publishers associated with the Epic Games Store, specifically targeting eligible new releases set for launch on or after October 16, 2023.

To become a part of this initiative, developers can navigate to the Developer Portal website at dev.epicgames.com/portal.