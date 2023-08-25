Pokémon Sleep Celebrates 10 Million Downloads with Special Rewards

The Pokémon Company International has today announced a major milestone for Pokémon Sleep, the innovative sleep tracker app that transforms sleep into an engaging experience.

With over 10 million downloads globally, since its debut in late July 2023 on iOS and Android platforms, Pokémon Sleep is truly capturing the attention of users.

To commemorate this achievement, players can look forward to a special in-game gift event.

Starting from 5:00 a.m. UTC on Friday, August 25, until 5:00 a.m. UTC on Friday, September 22, participants will be able to receive a unique selection of rewards, including a Good Camp Ticket that offers access to a Good Camp Set for seven days to enhance gameplay. This set particularly supports players in raising the iconic Snorlax.

The Ten Million Download Commemorative Gift will be available for all users, and contains the following:

Sleep Points ×1,000

Good Camp Ticket ×1​

Poké Biscuits ×5

Ingredient Ticket S ×3

Players can access their gifts within the Main Menu of the home screen, simply by tapping on the gift box in the upper right corner. It’s important to note that claimed gifts need to be utilized within 90 days, after which they will expire.

Excitingly, the Pokémon Sleep universe is set to expand with the upcoming Good Sleep Day event. Scheduled from Wednesday, August 30, until Friday, September 1, 2023, this event intensifies the Drowsy Power mechanic.

Throughout the event, except on the full moon day (Thursday, August 31), Drowsy Power will be multiplied by 1.5, and on the full moon day, it will surge to a factor of two. Maximizing Drowsy Power contributes to increased Pokémon encounters and the possibility of encountering rarer sleep styles.

Engaging with Pokémon Sleep is a straightforward process: players place their smartphone or Pokémon GO Plus + device by their pillow before sleeping.

Upon waking, they can delve into the sleep tracking results, explore the sleep styles of the encountered Pokémon, and collaborate with sleep researcher Professor Neroli to document these findings in the Sleep Style Dex.

Events:

Day 1 , Wednesday, August 30, at 4:00 a.m. to Thursday, August 31, at 3:59 a.m. local time.​

, Wednesday, August 30, at 4:00 a.m. to Thursday, August 31, at 3:59 a.m. local time.​ Day 2 (the night of the full moon), Thursday, August 31, at 4:00 a.m. to Friday, September 1, at 3:59 a.m. local time.​

(the night of the full moon), Thursday, August 31, at 4:00 a.m. to Friday, September 1, at 3:59 a.m. local time.​ Day 3, Friday, September 1, at 4:00 a.m. to Saturday, September 2, at 3:59 a.m. local time.​

Remember not to place your device under your pillow or blankets, as it may overheat.