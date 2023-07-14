Pokémon Sleep Releasing on App Store, Google Play This Weekend

Pokémon enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting new app, Pokémon Sleep, which will transform sleep into an entertaining experience.

The new Pokémon Sleep app will be available to download for iPhone and iPad on the App Store, as well as for Android devices on Google Play on Sunday, July 16 at 22:00 UTC.

To enjoy the immersive world of Pokémon Sleep, players simply need to place their smartphone or Pokémon GO Plus + device beside their pillow before drifting off to sleep.

Upon waking up, trainers can delve into their sleep tracking results, examine the unique sleep styles of the Pokémon they encountered during the night, and collaborate with esteemed Pokémon sleep researcher Professor Neroli to record these findings in the Sleep Style Dex.

By accumulating more sleep time, players can witness the growth of their Snorlax and unlock new encounters with different Pokémon species, thereby discovering a wide range of sleep styles.

Excitingly, the Pokémon GO Plus + device will also become available at select retailers soon. By connecting this device to both Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon GO, players will unlock various in-game bonuses, including the opportunity to meet a Pikachu donning a nightcap within Pokémon Sleep.

Furthermore, engaging in Special Research quests in Pokémon GO may lead to remarkable encounters with Snorlax wearing an adorable nightcap.

It is important to note that players should avoid placing their devices under their pillows or blankets, as this can potentially cause overheating

Pokémon Sleep is primarily designed for entertainment purposes and should not be used for medical condition detection, diagnosis, or treatment.