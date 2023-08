New on Crave: September 2023

Bell Media’s Crave released on Friday its list of upcoming titles coming in September 2023. Highlights include the second season of Starz Power Book IV: Force, the 12th season of The Big Bang Theory and the movie premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4.

Check out the list of what’s new on Crave for September 2023 below along with HBO, HBO Max and Starz:

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO’s HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON Season 3, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (September 1 at 11 p.m. ET)

Season 3, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (September 1 at 11 p.m. ET) HBO’s WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY Season 2, Episode 5 (September 3 at 9 p.m. ET)

Season 2, Episode 5 (September 3 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY Season 2, Episode 6 (September 10 at 9 p.m. ET)

Season 2, Episode 6 (September 10 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s DONYALE LUNA: SUPERMODEL (September 13 at 9 p.m. ET)

(September 13 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY Season 2, Episode 7 *Season Finale* (September 17 at 9 p.m. ET)

Season 2, Episode 7 *Season Finale* (September 17 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Max’s STARSTRUCK, Season 3 (September 28)

Movies

CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS (September 1)

(September 1) CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS 2 (September 1)

(September 1) ENEMY (September 1)

(September 1) FIRESTARTER (1984) (September 1)

(September 1) THE GOOD HOUSE (September 1)

(September 1) THE EQUALIZER (September 1)

(September 1) THE POPE’S EXORCIST (September 1)

(September 1) AFTERSUN (September 8)

(September 8) INCENDIES (September 8)

(September 8) INCH’ALLAH (September 8)

(September 8) THE FABELMANS (September 8)

(September 8) UNTIL BRANCHES BEND *Canadian Title* (September 8)

*Canadian Title* (September 8) THE AVIATOR (September 15)

(September 15) CAROL (September 15)

(September 15) BROTHER *Canadian Title* (September 15)

*Canadian Title* (September 15) ONE FINE MORNING (September 15)

(September 15) TÁR (September 15)

(September 15) BIG GEORGE FOREMAN: THE MIRACULOUS STORY OF THE ONCE AND FUTURE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD (September 22)

(September 22) MINDCAGE (September 22)

(September 22) WILD THINGS (September 22)

(September 22) THE BODYGUARD (1992) (September 23)

(September 23) THERAPY DOGS *Canadian Title* (September 29)

*Canadian Title* (September 29) THE KILLING OF TWO LOVERS (September 29)

(September 29) VIOLENT NIGHT (September 29)

Crave – Complete Listings

Highlighted Programming

CTV Original Series BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS, *Canadian Title*, Season 1A (September 1)

*Canadian Title*, Season 1A (September 1) BILLIONS , Season 7, Episode 4 (September 1)

, Season 7, Episode 4 (September 1) ROAST BATTLE CANADA , Season 3 *Canadian Title* (September 1)

, Season 3 *Canadian Title* (September 1) TEMPTATION ISLAND , Season 5 (September 1)

, Season 5 (September 1) THE BIG BANG THEORY , Season 12 *Final Season* (September 1)

, Season 12 *Final Season* (September 1) THE CHI , Season 6, Episode 5 (September 1)

, Season 6, Episode 5 (September 1) Crave Original Series STILL I RISE , Season 1, Episode 1 *Canadian Title* (September 7)

Original Series , Season 1, Episode 1 *Canadian Title* (September 7) BILLIONS , Season 7, Episode 5 (September 8)

, Season 7, Episode 5 (September 8) THE CHI , Season 6, Episode 6 (September 8)

, Season 6, Episode 6 (September 8) THE WINTER KING *Series Premiere*, Episodes 1-2 (September 10 at 9 p.m. ET)

*Series Premiere*, Episodes 1-2 (September 10 at 9 p.m. ET) Crave Original Documentary REVIVAL69: THE CONCERT THAT ROCKED THE WORLD *Canadian Title* (September 13)

Original Documentary *Canadian Title* (September 13) BILLIONS , Season 7, Episode 6 (September 15)

, Season 7, Episode 6 (September 15) THE CHI , Season 6, Episode 7 (September 15)

, Season 6, Episode 7 (September 15) FUN ‘Q WITH SPENCER WATTS , Season 1 *Canadian Title* (September 15)

, Season 1 *Canadian Title* (September 15) Crave Original Series STILL I RISE , Season 1, Episode 2 *Canadian Title* (September 14)

Original Series , Season 1, Episode 2 *Canadian Title* (September 14) THE WINTER KING , Episode 3 (September 17 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Episode 3 (September 17 at 9 p.m. ET) Crave Original Series I HAVE NOTHING, *Series Premiere* (September 23 at 9 p.m. ET)

Original Series *Series Premiere* (September 23 at 9 p.m. ET) Crave Original Series STILL I RISE , Season 1, Episode 3 *Canadian Title* (September 21)

Original Series , Season 1, Episode 3 *Canadian Title* (September 21) GUILD GARAGE , Season 7 *Canadian Title* (September 22)

, Season 7 *Canadian Title* (September 22) BILLIONS , Season 7, Episode 7 (September 22)

, Season 7, Episode 7 (September 22) THE CHI , Season 6, Episode 8 *Midseason Finale* (September 22)

, Season 6, Episode 8 *Midseason Finale* (September 22) CTV’s THE AMAZING RACE CANADA , Season 9 (September 22)

, Season 9 (September 22) THE WINTER KING , Episode 4 (September 24 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Episode 4 (September 24 at 9 p.m. ET) THE VOICE , Season 24, Episode 1 (September 26)

, Season 24, Episode 1 (September 26) THE VOICE , Season 24, Episode 2 (September 27)

, Season 24, Episode 2 (September 27) Crave Original Series STILL I RISE , Season 1, Episode 4 *Canadian Title* (September 28)

Original Series , Season 1, Episode 4 *Canadian Title* (September 28) Crave Original Series SHORSEY, Season 2, Episodes 1-2 *Canadian Title* (September 29)

Original Series Season 2, Episodes 1-2 *Canadian Title* (September 29) BILLIONS, Season 7, Episode 8 (September 29)

STARZ Programming