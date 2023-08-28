iRobot Unveils New Roomba Combo j5+ and i5+

iRobot today announced the expansion of its 2-in-1 Roomba Combo lineup with the launch of the Roomba Combo j5+ and Roomba Combo i5+ robot vacuum and mops. These devices offer a “swap and mop” feature, allowing users to easily switch between vacuuming and mopping functions with a simple bin change.

“We’re meeting that demand by expanding our 2-in-1 fleet with the Roomba Combo j5+ and Roomba Combo i5+, giving customers greater choice when it comes to an iRobot vacuum and mop option that best suits their home and budget,” said Barry Schliesmann, Chief Product Officer at iRobot, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

The Roomba Combo j5+ is designed for both wet and dry floor cleaning and employs power-lifting suction along with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes. The device also features patented Dirt Detect Technology, allowing it to focus on dirtier areas for more thorough cleaning. When it’s time to mop, users just swap in a bin filled with water or a compatible cleaning solution, and the robot will automatically switch to mopping mode.

Unlike other 2-in-1 robots, the Roomba Combo j5+ is powered by iRobot OS and learns to navigate floors more efficiently over time. It can recognize more than 80 common objects and avoid obstacles like cords and pet toys. The device is also compatible with voice assistants and understands approximately 600 voice commands.

The Roomba Combo i5+ is designed for smaller homes with mostly hard floor surfaces. Like the j5+, it can switch between vacuuming and mopping functions. Users can initiate cleaning jobs via the iRobot Home app or voice command, and the robot will automatically recharge and resume cleaning if the battery runs low.

The Roomba Combo j5+ is priced at $999 CAD ($799 USD), and the Roomba Combo i5+ is available for $699 CAD ($549 USD). Both models are available for pre-sale in North America on iRobot.ca and will be available at select retailers beginning September 3.

These look to be ‘cheaper’ options compared to the j7+ which features a retractable arm to mop your floors after vacuuming, which started out at $1,399 CAD, but is now on sale for $1,099 CAD.

The i5+ is already available in Europe, and the j5+ will be available in the region in September. Availability in other international markets will vary throughout the rest of 2023 and into Q1 2024.