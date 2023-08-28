Samsung Launching Sustainability-Focused ‘AI Energy Mode’ for its TVs

Samsung is launching a new ‘AI Energy Mode’ for its TVs, introducing a new sustainability effort, helping users save on energy.

The AI Energy Mode feature utilizes the display’s built-in processor and sensors to analyze the viewing environments to adjust relevant settings automatically. The energy-saving feature monitors energy usage in real-time, according to Samsung.

To start taking advantage of the feature, users will have to navigate to the SmartThings app, available on iOS and Android. Within the app, a new ‘AI Energy Mode’ setting is available. Once toggled on, the TV will always run in Energy saving mode. Within the 3D Map view, users can manage the energy consumption of all SmartThings devices.

AI Energy Mode is able to automatically adjust screen brightness by using the built-in sensor. When it registers high light conditions, the screen’s brightness will dim. Based on the environment, the display will brighten if low light is registered in the room. Additionally, the TV will automatically dim when it detects no viewer activity for more than two hours. Scene-by-scene brightness is also adjusted. The TV’s processor analyzes on-screen motion and dynamically adjusts the brightness accordingly. Unfortunately, AI Energy Mode is not compatible with Game Mode or Artificial Intelligence Mode.

Samsung claims that by using AI Energy Mode, users can reduce their energy consumption by up to 23 percent. Of course, this is based on internal tests with varying brightness levels and conditions.

AI Energy Mode is available on all 2023 Smart TV models and 2023 Lifestyle TV displays.