Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Firm on Return-to-Office Mandate

Amazon’s CEO, Andy Jassy, has issued a strong message to employees, indicating that the ongoing dispute regarding the company’s return-to-office (RTO) mandate has reached a crucial point.

According to Business Insider, Jassy’s patience in defending a months-long controversy surrounding Amazon’s assertive RTO policy appears to be wearing thin.

In a recent “fishbowl” meeting, which is Amazon’s term for an internal fireside chat, Jassy skirted around requests for the data underlying his decision.

Despite Amazon’s reputation as a data-driven organization, he revealed that the decision to bring employees back to the office was a “judgement” call.

Jassy emphasized that if employees were dissatisfied with this approach, they were free to leave the company. A recording of the meeting, obtained by Insider, captured his words.

Jassy underscored, “It’s past the time to disagree and commit. If you can’t do that, I understand, but it might not work out at Amazon. We’re returning to the office at least three days a week, and it’s unfair for some teammates to refuse.”

During the Fishbowl discussion, Jassy argued that Amazon hadn’t relied on compelling data when it initially embraced remote work during the pandemic.

Employing a phrase from Amazon’s well-known leadership principles, Jassy conveyed that the time for seeking justifications or voicing complaints had come to an end.

Amazon has gradually escalated both rhetoric and repercussions for employees struggling to comply with the requirement to be physically present in their assigned Amazon office three days weekly.

The company implemented a policy last month, stating that non-compliance without an exceptional reason would lead to a “voluntary resignation.”

This move followed the rejection of an internal petition, signed by around 30,000 employees, opposing the RTO.