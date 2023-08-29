OpenAI Releases ‘ChatGPT Enterprise’ with Advanced AI Capabilities

OpenAI has just announced a new addition to its lineup, ChatGPT Enterprise, offering businesses a suite of advanced features, enterprise-grade security, and unmatched AI capabilities.

OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT Enterprise is an AI-driven solution tailored for organizations seeking cutting-edge technology.

The offering provides enterprise-grade security and privacy, coupled with unrestricted access to the potent GPT-4, enabling high-speed processing for a multitude of tasks.

OpenAI believes AI can revolutionize how teams function, and ChatGPT Enterprise is a significant step towards an AI-powered assistant designed for workplace efficiency and safeguarding sensitive data.

The adoption rate of ChatGPT within corporate environments has been remarkable. Over 80% of Fortune 500 companies have embraced this innovative AI tool within just nine months of its launch.

ChatGPT Enterprise has already received enthusiastic support from industry leaders such as Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC, and Zapier.

These early adopters have harnessed the power of ChatGPT for various tasks, from streamlining communications to expediting coding tasks and even addressing complex business queries.

ChatGPT Enterprise prioritizes data protection, allowing businesses to retain ownership and control over their information. It refrains from training on business data or conversations, ensuring your data remains confidential.

With ChatGPT Enterprise, users can access an enhanced version of the AI, characterized by unrestricted usage and higher processing speeds.

The offering also removes usage caps and accelerates performance by up to two times.

ChatGPT Enterprise is now available to more businesses starting today.