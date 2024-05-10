Apple to Reveal Improved Siri Powered by AI at WWDC: Report

Apple’s top executives, including Craig Federighi and John Giannandrea, have initiated a major overhaul of Siri, according to sources familiar with the matter, reports the New York Times. This news seemingly corroborates a previous report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman about a Siri overhaul at WWDC.

After evaluating OpenAI’s ChatGPT, they determined that Siri appeared outdated due to its limited conversational capabilities. This insight has propelled a significant internal reorganization, marking Apple’s most crucial strategic shift in over a decade.

Sources claim that Apple plans to introduce a more conversational and versatile Siri at its developer conference on June 10, known as WWDC. This update will bring a new generative AI system, enhancing Siri’s ability to engage in dialogue rather than just responding to isolated commands.

In parallel, Apple is looking into boosting the memory in this year’s iPhones to support these enhanced AI features. The company is still discussing licensing additional AI models from companies like Google and OpenAI.

Also, Apple is contemplating the development of servers powered by its iPhone and Mac processors to streamline operations and reduce costs, previously reported by Bloomberg.

Despite the potential risks of relying on a smaller AI system—which may lead to more errors—Apple is positioning the improved Siri as a more private alternative to rival AI services where queries are sent to a server and back.

I think it’s clear Siri had major shortcomings before ChatGPT went mainstream. If it took Apple executives this long to get their heads out of the sand, that’s a scary situation. Siri is so far behind it’s not even funny anymore.