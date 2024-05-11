Apple Nears Deal for ChatGPT in iOS 18, Says Report

Apple is reportedly close to finalizing an agreement with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT technology into iOS 18 for the iPhone, according to sources familiar with the negotiations, reports Bloomberg.

The anonymous sources also indicated that Apple has been in talks with Google about potentially licensing its Gemini chatbot, but this hasn’t resulted in a deal.

Apple wants to bring advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to the iPhone and is expected to detail the features next month at WWDC. It has been reported that Apple will operate these AI functionalities through data centres equipped with Apple Silicon such as M2 Ultra.

Bloomberg noted that discussions between Apple and OpenAI had intensified in April. It’s unknown if this ChatGPT announcement will be made at WWDC or not.

Apple is also said to be overhauling Siri with generative AI according to an earlier report from the New York Times. Nonetheless, any improvement to Siri will be a welcome addition at this point. Apple can keep talking that it’s making strides in AI, but let’s see some real features already. We don’t want a watered-down version of ChatGPT on the iPhone. Give us the full experience, Apple.