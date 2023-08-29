Disney Cancels Completed Adaptaion of ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ to Cut Costs

Disney has cancelled its already-completed adaptation of The Spiderwich Chronicles, which was proposed to stream on Disney+. The decision comes as the company attempts to cut programming costs and look for write-offs as part of a strategy shift.

The Spiderwich Chronicles is a live-action adaptation of the popular children’s book series of the same name. Deadline reports that the eight-episode series will no longer be moving forward with its streaming plans. “We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation,” Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said back in May.

Disney is restructuring its streaming strategies in order to better focus on profitability. As part of this strategy, dozens of series and films were removed from Disney+. This includes Willow, which has already completed its run of the first season. Y: The Last Man, Turner & Hooch, and others are also part of the chopping block.

The Spiderwich Chronicles may see the light of day on another streaming service. Produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, the series is being shopped around by Paramount to other buyers in hopes of eventually finding an audience.

Additionally, Disney is reported to now be heavily leaning into investments in Disney-owned IPs. This includes the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series, which begins streaming on December 20th. Although, there are exceptions such as the upcoming Goosebumps reboot series.