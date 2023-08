Apple today officially confirmed its September special event, set to take place on the 12th.

Following the announcement, the company also released new beta software builds for developers to download and test, including iOS 17 beta 8. We’re close to the public launch of this new software in September.

Here’s what’s available now:

Xcode 15 beta 8 (15A5229m)

iOS 17 beta 8 (21A5326a)

iPadOS 17 beta 8 (21A5326a)

watchOS 10 beta 8 (21R5355a)

tvOS 17 beta 8 (21J5353a)

No word on what the major changes are, if any, but stay tuned for more. Public beta testers should see an equivalent version out soon.