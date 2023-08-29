iPhone 14 Pro Max Tops Global Smartphone Shipments in H1 2023: Omdia

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has emerged as the frontrunner in global smartphone shipments during the first half of 2023, according to Omdia’s Smartphone Model Market Tracker – 2Q23.

Apple has managed to dispatch a staggering 26.5 million units of the iPhone 14 Pro Max worldwide in H1 2023, based on Omdia’s findings. Climbing into the second place spot is none other than the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

The third most shipped smartphone in the series, the iPhone 14, has also managed to make its mark by securing a position within the top 10 rankings for the quarter.

In comparison to the same period last year, however, the iPhone 14 has seen a drop of 7.2 million units in shipments. The iPhone 13, reigning supreme in the previous year, boasted a total shipment of 33.7 million units.

Nonetheless, a noteworthy shift is observed when examining the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the previous year’s runner-up.

While it shipped 23 million units last year, its successor, the 14 Pro Max, outperformed it by shipping an additional 3.5 million units this year, consequently ascending in the rankings by one slot.

The 14 Pro, in turn, outperformed its predecessor, the 13 Pro, by 6.2 million units and also climbed two slots.

The global smartphone market is currently grappling with negative growth, driven by the contraction of the mid- to low-end market due to economic downturns.

Conversely, the premium smartphone sector is demonstrating consistent expansion as a result of robust replacement demand for Apple’s high-tier models.

Notably, the top 10 ranking features five models from Apple and the remaining slots occupied by Samsung’s smartphones.

Among Samsung’s lineup, the Galaxy A14 shines as the leader, securing the fifth spot with 12.4 million units shipped. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, has maintained the same rank as its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, settling at sixth place.

Unlike the previous year, Xiaomi’s Redmi series couldn’t secure a spot in the top 10.