New on Prime Video: September 2023
Holy smokes we’re three days away from September 1, and that means another list of what’s new on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.
Prime Video’s fall lineup includes the second season of the Amazon Original series “The Wheel of Time,” romantic comedy “Sitting in Bars with Cake,” thriller “Sanctuary,” suspenseful “Wilderness,” and the awaited spinoff “Gen V,” part of “The Boys” universe. Weekly releases are planned for “Gen V.”
Also, Prime Video’s Watch to Give Back initiative will support Spirit North, a charity focused on empowering Indigenous youth through land-based activities. From September 1 to November 29, all proceeds from rentals and purchases of selected titles will go to Spirit North. The list includes these films: Aquaman, Blood Quantum, Bones of Crows, Brother Bear, Flags of Our Fathers, Indian Horse, Lakota Nation vs. The United States, Never Cry Wolf, Night Raiders, Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale, The Education Of Little tree, The Green Mile, Thunderheart, and Wind River.
Check out the full list of what’s new on Prime Video in Canada for September 2023 below:
September 1
- A Young Time Ago
- WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces
- The Wheel of Time Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- The Emoji Movie
- Harvest Love
- Phantom Thread
- Under The Autumn Moon
- The Irresistible Blueberry Farm
- Autumn Dreams
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2
- October Kiss
- Bandits
- Carri
- Lawman
- The Vampire Lovers
- Hannah And Her Sisters
- The Last House On The Left
- Radio Days
- The Usual Suspects
- The Amityville Horror
- Ghost World
- She-Devil
- Allan Quatermain & The Lost City Of Gold
- Heartbreakers
- The Belko Experiment
- The Burning
- Stigmata
- Men At Work
- Leviathan
- The Poughkeepsie Tapes
- Breakheart Pass
September 2
- Amazon Music Live with Kane Brown
September 6
- FC Barcelona: A New Era (Exclusive Content)
September 7
- Kumari Shrimati (Exclusive Content)
- WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty
- Jailer
September 8
- Sitting in Bars with Cake (Amazon Original)
- Sentinelle (Amazon Original)
- All or Nothing: Die Mannschaft (Amazon Original)
- Hide ‘N’ Seek
September 9
- Book Club Two – The Next Chapter
- Sanctuary
September 13
- The Kidnapping Day (Exclusive Content)
September 15
- Love In A Showroom
- A Million Miles Away (Amazon Original)
- Wilderness (Amazon Original)
- Match Nas Estrelas S1 (Amazon Original)
- Killer Coaster (Amazon Original)
September 18
- Neighbours (Amazon Original)
- Dirty Dancing
September 19
- Sanctuary
September 22
- Cassandro (Amazon Original)
- The Continental: From the World of John Wick (Amazon Original)
- Raththam
September 29
- Gen V S1 (Amazon Original)
September 30
- Ski Jumpers (Exclusive Content)
- ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video
- Maharaaj
Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month
- Power Book IV: Force S2 on STARZ – 9/1
- South Park S26 on Paramount+ – 9/1
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S1 on AMC+ – 9/7
- Based on a True Story S1 on STACKTV – 9/11
- Welcome to Wrexham S2 on Citytv+ – 9/12
- American Horror Story: Delicate on Citytv+ – 9/21
- Survivor S45 on STACKTV – 9/28
- John Wick: Chapter 4 on STARZ – 9/29
Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in September:
September 7
- Fatman
September 9
- Don’t Breathe 2
September 18
- Raabta
September 20
- Castle
September 21
- Trapped
September 28
- Maluma Live: Medallo En El Mapa
September 29
- ER
September 31
- Old School
- Tropic Thunder