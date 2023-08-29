New on Prime Video: September 2023

Holy smokes we’re three days away from September 1, and that means another list of what’s new on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.

Prime Video’s fall lineup includes the second season of the Amazon Original series “The Wheel of Time,” romantic comedy “Sitting in Bars with Cake,” thriller “Sanctuary,” suspenseful “Wilderness,” and the awaited spinoff “Gen V,” part of “The Boys” universe. Weekly releases are planned for “Gen V.”

Also, Prime Video’s Watch to Give Back initiative will support Spirit North, a charity focused on empowering Indigenous youth through land-based activities. From September 1 to November 29, all proceeds from rentals and purchases of selected titles will go to Spirit North. The list includes these films: Aquaman, Blood Quantum, Bones of Crows, Brother Bear, Flags of Our Fathers, Indian Horse, Lakota Nation vs. The United States, Never Cry Wolf, Night Raiders, Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale, The Education Of Little tree, The Green Mile, Thunderheart, and Wind River.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Prime Video in Canada for September 2023 below:

September 1

A Young Time Ago

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

The Wheel of Time Season 2 (Amazon Original)

The Emoji Movie

Harvest Love

Phantom Thread

Under The Autumn Moon

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm

Autumn Dreams

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2

October Kiss

Bandits

Carri

Lawman

The Vampire Lovers

Hannah And Her Sisters

The Last House On The Left

Radio Days

The Usual Suspects

The Amityville Horror

Ghost World

She-Devil

Allan Quatermain & The Lost City Of Gold

Heartbreakers

The Belko Experiment

The Burning

Stigmata

Men At Work

Leviathan

The Poughkeepsie Tapes

Breakheart Pass

September 2

Amazon Music Live with Kane Brown

September 6

FC Barcelona: A New Era (Exclusive Content)

September 7

Kumari Shrimati (Exclusive Content)

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty

Jailer

September 8

Sitting in Bars with Cake (Amazon Original)

Sentinelle (Amazon Original)

All or Nothing: Die Mannschaft (Amazon Original)

Hide ‘N’ Seek

September 9

Book Club Two – The Next Chapter

Sanctuary

September 13

The Kidnapping Day (Exclusive Content)

September 15

Love In A Showroom

A Million Miles Away (Amazon Original)

Wilderness (Amazon Original)

Match Nas Estrelas S1 (Amazon Original)

Killer Coaster (Amazon Original)

September 18

Neighbours (Amazon Original)

Dirty Dancing

September 19

Sanctuary

September 22

Cassandro (Amazon Original)

The Continental: From the World of John Wick (Amazon Original)

Raththam

September 29

Gen V S1 (Amazon Original)

September 30

Ski Jumpers (Exclusive Content)

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video

Maharaaj

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month

Power Book IV: Force S2 on STARZ – 9/1

on STARZ – 9/1 South Park S26 on Paramount+ – 9/1

on Paramount+ – 9/1 The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S1 on AMC+ – 9/7

on AMC+ – 9/7 Based on a True Story S1 on STACKTV – 9/11

on STACKTV – 9/11 Welcome to Wrexham S2 on Citytv+ – 9/12

on Citytv+ – 9/12 American Horror Story: Delicate on Citytv+ – 9/21

on Citytv+ – 9/21 Survivor S45 on STACKTV – 9/28

on STACKTV – 9/28 John Wick: Chapter 4 on STARZ – 9/29

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in September:

September 7

Fatman

September 9

Don’t Breathe 2

September 18

Raabta

September 20

Castle

September 21

Trapped

September 28

Maluma Live: Medallo En El Mapa

September 29

ER

September 31

Old School

Tropic Thunder

