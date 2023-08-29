WhatsApp Launches New Mac App with Group Calling

Meta’s WhatsApp has launched an all-new Mac app that supports group calling.

The new app comes after a similar native WhatsApp app debuted for Windows earlier this year; now there’s a native macOS WhatsApp for Mac users.

The new WhatsApp app for Mac lets you make group calls from your Mac for the first time. You can connect with up to 8 people on a video call and up to 32 people on an audio call. You can also join a group call after it’s started, while call history is available, plus you can also get notifications of an incoming call when the app isn’t open.

The new redesign also lets you share files by dragging into a chat and more chat history is available. The app also supports end-to-end encryption like WhatsApp on mobile.

You can download the new WhatsApp now on the web and it’s coming soon to the App Store.