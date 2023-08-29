WhatsApp Launches New Mac App with Group Calling

Gary Ng
10 seconds ago

Whatsapp mac

Meta’s WhatsApp has launched an all-new Mac app that supports group calling.

The new app comes after a similar native WhatsApp app debuted for Windows earlier this year; now there’s a native macOS WhatsApp for Mac users.

The new WhatsApp app for Mac lets you make group calls from your Mac for the first time. You can connect with up to 8 people on a video call and up to 32 people on an audio call. You can also join a group call after it’s started, while call history is available, plus you can also get notifications of an incoming call when the app isn’t open.

The new redesign also lets you share files by dragging into a chat and more chat history is available. The app also supports end-to-end encryption like WhatsApp on mobile.

You can download the new WhatsApp now on the web and it’s coming soon to the App Store.

Other articles in the category: Mac

Steve Jobs’ Handwritten Apple-1 Ad Sells for $175,759 USD

A handwritten advertisement for the Apple-1 Computer, penned entirely by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has been sold for a whopping $175,759 USD ($239,181 CAD), according to Boston-based RR Auction. The historic document provides a captivating snapshot into the early days of personal computing and the visionary mind of Jobs. The rough draft specification sheet for...
John Quintet
3 days ago

Apple M3 Mac Chip Specifications Revealed in New Leak

Apple's next-generation M3 Mac chips are coming into focus, with developer logs providing insights into the specifications and potential Mac models. That's according to sources speaking to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who just keeps on giving when it comes to leaking Apple's product cycle. While the final consumer versions might differ from Apple's internal tests, the...
John Quintet
2 weeks ago

Apple Ramps Up M3 Mac Testing Ahead of Fall Launch: Report

Apple is accelerating its testing phase for Macs equipped with the new M3 chip, with another model recently spotted at the company's campus, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This move hints at a potential launch as early as October. The latest M3 Mac under scrutiny runs on a base M3 chip, boasting eight CPU cores...
John Quintet
3 weeks ago