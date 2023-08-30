Sony Announces PS Plus Games, Subscription Price Increase for Sept. 2023

PlayStation Plus members are in for a treat as Sony has just unveiled its Monthly Games lineup for September, which includes Saints Row, Black Desert – Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero.

The lineup will be available to download for PlayStation Plus members on Tuesday, September 5 until Monday, October 2.

Let’s delve into the details of each of these games:

Saints Row | PS4, PS5

Embark on a larger-than-life adventure in the sprawling world of Santo Ileso. This open-world playground hosts a myriad of side hustles, daring criminal exploits, and action-packed missions.

As you conquer the streets, go head-to-head with rival factions and soar through the skies with wingsuits. This game offers seamless online co-op for you and a friend, providing untethered drop-in/drop-out action.

Black Desert – Traveler Edition | PS4

Immerse yourself in an open-world fantasy MMORPG featuring swift PvE combat, grand PvP siege wars, and diverse character classes.

Choose your path, whether it’s trade, fishing, alchemy, or more. The Traveler Edition bundles the base game with various add-ons, allowing you to explore different pursuits in this enchanting realm.

Generation Zero

Step into the hostile yet familiar world of 1980s Sweden in this gripping first-person open-world adventure.

Fight against menacing machine enemies, solo or in seamless online co-op with up to three friends.

Uncover the truth behind the turmoil and engage in thrilling guerrilla combat, scavenging parts to craft equipment and fortify bases across the island.

PlayStation Plus New 12-Month Subscription Prices

In addition to the game announcements, Sony also shared news about changes to the PlayStation Plus subscription pricing.

Starting from September 6, there will be a global price adjustment for the 12-month subscriptions. Below are the new prices:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription

79.99 USD | 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen

PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription

134.99 USD | 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen

PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription

159.99 USD | 151,99 Euro | 119.99 GBP | 13,900 Yen

The new prices for the 12-Month subscription will remain at a discounted rate when compared to purchasing the 1-Month or 3-Month subscriptions over a 12-month period.