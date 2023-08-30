Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Aug. 30

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
Ongoing deals:
Back to school offer – Fibe 50 – 24-month promo when bundled with Mobility. $55.00/mo. Current price $90.00/mo.
Back to school offer : Gigabit Fibe 1.5- 24-month promo when bundled with Mobility. $60.00/mo. Current price $105.00/mo.
Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with Unlimited Shareable Plans Ultimate 25, 50 & 25 (Canada & U.S.) in QC and with Ultimate 150 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.
Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.
Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.
Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 and get double the storage size at no extra cost. Plus, get up to $710 off when your trade in an eligible phone.
Get up to $600 in bill credits for every line you add. Available to Small Business customers activating additional lines on an eligible 2-year plan.
Save $60 when you buy online.
Get bonus 100 MB data with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes and 500 MB bonus data/mo. with Prepaid Voice and Data plans when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.
Get 100 GB bonus per year with All-Inclusive 25GB, 50GB and 60GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.
Purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 and get a bonus credit of up to $400 in addition to the trade-in value of your current device, as well as the Samsung Care+ protection program offered for 24 months.
Data and price for life! Take advantage of an All-Inclusive Canada 60 GB plan at $75/month ($60/month when combined with an Internet plan) or an All-Inclusive Canada-US 60 GB plan at $80/month ($65/month when combined with an Internet plan).
For a limited time, take advantage of a price drop on the Motorola Moto G Play or Google Pixel 7a, with selected 24-month Mobile plans. Moto G Play at only $3/month and Pixel 7a at only $12/month.
Get bonus Apple AirPods or 10 GB of monthly bonus data when you subscribe to an All-Inclusive Mobile plan with an eligible iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 series device.
Ongoing deals:
Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.
Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.
For a limited time, when you return your iPhone 11 you’ll benefit from a $250 Trade-in Credit on an iPhone 14. Save even more by adding the Take-back Credit, for total savings of $580.
Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.
A Motorola phone starting at only $1.50/month.
100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice.
Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.
Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.
Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.
Monthly savings on various smart phones
Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $0 upfront and $0 per month when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for as low as $10 extra per month.
Ongoing deals:
Save $1,210 on iPhone 14 Pro Max with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Get Moto G 5G 2023 for $0 upfront and $5 per month plus taxes with TELUS Easy Payment.
Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro with Pixel Buds Pro for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Get a $10 monthly bill credit for two years. For new activations on a 2-year TELUS Easy Payment Agreement, when paired with an Unlimited 5G+ plan. (Excluding Quebec).
Save 71% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.
Back to Business event: Get exclusive deals for your business.
Get the all-new Galaxy Z Flip5 and save up to $1,985. Get it for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, trade in your existing phone and get a bonus credit of up to $720.
Get Samsung Galaxy S23 for $12.29 per month. Save up to $1,065 with Bring-It-Back and get up to $150 in Trade-In bill credits.
TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 40GB of CAN-U.S. data for $55 per month in Quebec, 50GB of data for $55/mo in Ontario, or 50GB for $60/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.
Big savings for students with 20GB of data for $45/month in Quebec or 50GB of data for $55/month in other regions. New activations only, when you bring your own device.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB with new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan. Get a bonus 15GB on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.
Save up to $1,515 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Save 20% on select accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Get the latest Apple accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Get the Google Pixel 7 for $0 per month. Enjoy $936 in Bring-It-Back savings and up to $70 in Trade-In bill credits.
Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB, on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans.
Save up to $670 on iPhone 14 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.
Enjoy up to 15% off on select like-new devices.
Upgrade and save up to $620 with Trade-In on iPhone 14 & Apple Watch. Certain conditions apply.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Save more with the TELUS Family Discount: save from $7.50 to $15 per line per month for every family member on your account who subscribes to an Unlimited Data plan.
Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free on eligible Apple device activations.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
