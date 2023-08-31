Eastlink Mobile Launches on the Acadian Peninsula

Eastlink has announced its latest expansion into the Acadian Peninsula in New Brunswick, following its recent addition into Miramichi and Bathurst. The expansion is part of the company’s broader efforts to enhance and solidify its mobile network infrastructure.

“We’re laser-focused on the continued growth of our mobile service,” said Jeff Gillham, CEO of Eastlink, in a statement on Friday. “Over the past decade, we’ve consistently invested in our network, and we are committed to continuing that investment.”

Beyond the Acadian Peninsula, Eastlink has been augmenting its existing infrastructure through additional tower builds and small cell installations across various regions. This includes new sites in Halifax, Hammonds Plains, Lunenburg, Mahone Bay, Liverpool, Bear River, and New Ross in Nova Scotia; Moncton in New Brunswick; St. John’s in Newfoundland; Sydney and Marion Bridge in Cape Breton; as well as Charlottetown and areas of Northern PEI, with more locations to come.

The company has also bolstered its preparations for major weather events over the past year. “Apart from our regular storm prep activities, we have enhanced our backup system capacity by adding 25 fixed generators at key sites. These are fueled to last up to two weeks,” said Steve Irvine, CTO and Senior VP of Engineering at Eastlink. “This not only minimizes downtime but also improves our ability to service other sites with our growing fleet of portable generators.”

Irvine further stated that the company has increased mobile network capacity to meet the expected surge in usage during significant power outages and has made improvements to its fuel supply management system.

Over the last five years, Eastlink has invested more than $255 million, including over $55 million in the past year alone, in expanding its mobile service to more communities. Earlier this year, Eastlink Mobile celebrated its 10th birthday.