Nintendo Reveals Mario Switch Prior to ‘Super Mario Wonder’ Debut

Fans of the Super Mario franchise are in for a treat this October, as Nintendo has announced a new Mario-themed Nintendo Switch and gave fans a sneak peek into the upcoming ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ game during their Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct video presentation today.

Scheduled for launch on October 20, ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ marks the first 2D side-scrolling Mario game in over a decade. Featuring new gameplay mechanics, power-ups, and “Wonder effects,” this exciting release is already making waves in the gaming community.

The game is set in the Flower Kingdom, an expansive land teeming with unique worlds and landscapes. Players can expect to see new power-ups like the Elephant Fruit and the Bubble form, as well as face off against an array of new enemies, from Hoppycats to Melon Piranha Plants.

Leading up to this game-changing launch, Nintendo will also release a Mario-themed Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition. Going on sale on October 6 at select retailers, the system will be available for a suggested retail price of $449.99.

This special edition Switch features the iconic Mario Red colour scheme on its two Joy-Con controllers and dock. The dock even sports a silhouette design of Mario in action and hidden coin details.

Features and Highlights

A Kingdom Teeming with Variety: Players can explore seven different areas, including six worlds that surround the Petal Isles.

Charismatic Characters: Play as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Blue Toad, Yellow Toad, or Toadette. The game also offers a more laid-back experience with characters like Yoshis and Nabbit.

Power-ups and Badges: Earn in-game badges with special abilities and discover new power-ups to aid you in your quest.

Multiplayer Fun: Up to four people can play locally, and the game also supports online play.

Players can also take advantage of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers to buy ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder.’ These vouchers are available for $132.99 and can be redeemed for premium titles, including the upcoming Mario game.

Watch the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct video in full below:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is available for pre-order now at $79.99 CAD, ahead of an October 20, 2023 release.